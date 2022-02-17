Qataris and Saudis gain PAC-3 flight test support

Saudi and allied officers pose in front of a Patriot missile battery at Prince Sultan Air Base in September 2020. (photo: USAF/Staff Sgt Cary Smith)

Lockheed Martin is providing flight test support for the PAC-3 interceptor in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

US Army Contracting Command has awarded sole bidder Lockheed Martin a $16.1 million FMS deal for Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) interceptor flight test support in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Work should be completed by 13 February 2025, the DoD announced on 14 February.

The Financial Times newspaper in the UK reported last month that Saudi Arabia was in danger of running out of Patriot interceptors amid continuing missile and UAV attacks from rebel Houthi forces in Yemen.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia were among 14 FMS customers covered by a PAC-3 technical engineering services modification issued in February 2021 by the Lower Tier Project Office in the US Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space.

PAC-3 is a long-range, medium- to high-altitude, all-weather air defence missile designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft.