Qataris and Saudis gain PAC-3 flight test support

Logistics provider to implement savings for UK MoD
Team Leidos is to produce £272 million in efficiencies under the Logistics Commodities and Services Transformation programme.
US Army Contracting Command has awarded sole bidder Lockheed Martin a $16.1 million FMS deal for Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) interceptor flight test support in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Work should be completed by 13 February 2025, the DoD announced on 14 February.
The Financial Times newspaper in the UK reported last month that Saudi Arabia was in danger of running out of Patriot interceptors amid continuing missile and UAV attacks from rebel Houthi forces in Yemen.
Qatar and Saudi Arabia were among 14 FMS customers covered by a PAC-3 technical engineering services modification issued in February 2021 by the Lower Tier Project Office in the US Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space.
PAC-3 is a long-range, medium- to high-altitude, all-weather air defence missile designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft.
The rise in popularity of the TB2 UAV among Russia’s neighbours may be leading the Kremlin to believe a ‘drone circle’ is being drawn around the country.
Airbus has high hopes of landing a new tanker contract with the USAF, as it and prime Lockheed Martin bet on their joint LMXT concept to deliver an extended-range capability for the KC-Y programme.
Some unfamiliar names were included in a list of countries Brazil will target for defence equipment exports.
IAI and ST Engineering JV Proteus pitches Blue Spear anti-ship missile as a Harpoon replacement for navies after winning an Estonian coastal defence contract.
An Indonesian V-22 Osprey deal looks increasingly unlikely.