Palantir and Boeing partner up to bring AI to defence manufacturing
Boeing and Palantir have teamed up to accelerate the adoption of AI across the former’s defence and classified programmes.
Announced at Air and Space Forces Association’s (AFA) Air, Space & Cyber Conference, the agreement will see the airframe manufacturer integrate Palantir’s Foundry AI platform across Boeing Defense, Space and Security’s factories and programmes to help streamline its major production lines.
Boeing currently operates more than 12 production lines manufacturing military aircraft, helicopters, satellites and weapons – including recently announced work on the sixth-generation F-47 aircraft.
The company is also working to boost production rates across a variety of programmes. One example,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
DroneShield to double its US footprint to meet growing demand for counter-UxS capabilities
DroneShield disclosed to Shephard its plans to increase its workforce and manufacturing capacities while strengthening partnerships with US suppliers.
-
Singapore’s DSTA seeks wider partnerships to advance robotics and AI capabilities
The technology organisation is expecting a significant rise in the number of staff working across robotics and digital solutions as it becomes more of a focal point.
-
Modular and attritable equipment must be a priority: US military
Senior officers and representatives from the US Army, US Air Force and US Navy emphasised the need to expedite acquisition projects for systems and platforms that are more modular. They also highlighted that the loss of equipment is acceptable.
-
Amazon Project Kuiper offers network-centric approach to sovereignty of space systems (Studio)
Shephard's Alix Valenti interviewed Project Kuiper's Don Brown at DSEI 2025, discussing the company's innovative approach to sovereignty of space communications systems, which focuses on being able to control the network rather than ownership of satellite constellations.
-
Amazon Project Kuiper emphasises user-friendly solutions for multi-domain connectivity (Studio)
At DSEI 2025, Shephard's Alix Valenti spoke to Project Kuiper's Rich Pang about the importance of enabling seamless communication between allied forces such as NATO members in challenging operational environments.
-
Amazon Project Kuiper teams up with GRC to offer governments unprecedented capabilities (Studio)
At DSEI 2025, Amazon Project Kuiper's Don Brown and GRC's Steve Slater talked to Shephard's Alix Valenti about how their partnership can offer unique capabilities in defence SATCOM to government customers, with a focus on assurance, security and choice.