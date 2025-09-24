To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Palantir and Boeing partner up to bring AI to defence manufacturing

24th September 2025 - 11:45 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

An artist’s impression of the expanded St Louis site where the F-47 will be manufactured. (Image: Boeing)

The partnership with the US airframer will see Palantir’s AI software leveraged to help streamline data analytics across Boeing’s 12 factories on defence and classified programmes.

Boeing and Palantir have teamed up to accelerate the adoption of AI across the former’s defence and classified programmes.

Announced at Air and Space Forces Association’s (AFA) Air, Space & Cyber Conference, the agreement will see the airframe manufacturer integrate Palantir’s Foundry AI platform across Boeing Defense, Space and Security’s factories and programmes to help streamline its major production lines.

Boeing currently operates more than 12 production lines manufacturing military aircraft, helicopters, satellites and weapons – including recently announced work on the sixth-generation F-47 aircraft.

The company is also working to boost production rates across a variety of programmes. One example,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us