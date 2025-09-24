Palantir and Boeing partner up to bring AI to defence manufacturing

Boeing and Palantir have teamed up to accelerate the adoption of AI across the former’s defence and classified programmes.

Announced at Air and Space Forces Association’s (AFA) Air, Space & Cyber Conference, the agreement will see the airframe manufacturer integrate Palantir’s Foundry AI platform across Boeing Defense, Space and Security’s factories and programmes to help streamline its major production lines.

Boeing currently operates more than 12 production lines manufacturing military aircraft, helicopters, satellites and weapons – including recently announced work on the sixth-generation F-47 aircraft.

The company is also working to boost production rates across a variety of programmes. One example,