Boeing’s F-47 expected to fly by 2028, says USAF Chief of Staff

23rd September 2025 - 16:06 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

An artistic rendering of the F-47 aircraft. (Image: USAF)

The sixth-generation aircraft was previously targeted to fly during President Trump’s administration, with this date the first insight into the US Air Force’s plans to field the aircraft.

Boeing has started the manufacturing work on its F-47 sixth-generation fighter jet with the aircraft expected to fly by 2028, the US Air Force (USAF) Chief of Staff Gen David Allvin has said.

Speaking at the Air and Space Forces Association’s (AFA) conference on 22 September, Allvin said that the USAF is ready to “go fast” to field the aircraft.

Boeing had previously disclosed plans that it would expand its manufacturing facilities in St Louis ahead of the Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) programme F-47 contract being awarded.

A 1.1 million ft² factory in St Louis costed at US$1.8 billion, the newest build

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard's Air Reporter.

