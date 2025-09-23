Boeing’s F-47 expected to fly by 2028, says USAF Chief of Staff

Boeing has started the manufacturing work on its F-47 sixth-generation fighter jet with the aircraft expected to fly by 2028, the US Air Force (USAF) Chief of Staff Gen David Allvin has said.

Speaking at the Air and Space Forces Association’s (AFA) conference on 22 September, Allvin said that the USAF is ready to “go fast” to field the aircraft.

Boeing had previously disclosed plans that it would expand its manufacturing facilities in St Louis ahead of the Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) programme F-47 contract being awarded.

A 1.1 million ft² factory in St Louis costed at US$1.8 billion, the newest build