Off-ramps for China? Sorry, that ship has sailed (Opinion)

Speaking to Democratic Party donors in early October, President Joe Biden said, ‘I’m trying to figure out what is Putin’s off-ramp. Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position that he does not - not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?’

Is Biden suggesting the US is supposed to come up with an exit strategy for Vladimir Putin that does not involve loss of power or a way for Putin to wipe the massive amount of egg off his face? And why?

The Geobukseon has no idea.

However, the US government