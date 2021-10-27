Northrop Grumman further invests into microelectronics

The Micro-Line will be critical to the production of future advanced packaging assemblies.(Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman has opened a new microelectronics micro-line facility to provide materials for next-generation systems.

Northrop Grumman continues to invest in the future of defence microelectronics systems with the creation of its Micro-Line in Apopka, Florida.

The company’s new Micro-Line establishes a wafer post-processing and test source tailored for defence applications.

The facility for semiconductor wafer post-processing provides Northrop Grumman with an assured source for the development and production of critical microelectronics packaging technologies.

Products processed there will serve as essential components to some of the most advanced RF and electro-optic infrared defence systems currently available.

It offers a complete suite of back-end wafer post-processing capabilities, including passivation, soldier bumping, dicing, advanced inspection and test for up to 300mm wafers.

The new facility joins Northrop Grumman’s three existing semiconductor foundries as examples of the company’s investment in trusted microelectronics production.

Microelectronics incorporates both semiconductors and surface mount technology to create complex packages and products that are usually smaller and faster than a product which only utilises one or the other.