Northrop Grumman further invests into microelectronics

China FOBS off US as it intensifies nuclear race
China astounded many with its recent FOBS test, but such developments are clearly part of China's efforts to enhance its nuclear retaliatory capability as it competes strategically with the US.
Northrop Grumman continues to invest in the future of defence microelectronics systems with the creation of its Micro-Line in Apopka, Florida.
The company’s new Micro-Line establishes a wafer post-processing and test source tailored for defence applications.
The facility for semiconductor wafer post-processing provides Northrop Grumman with an assured source for the development and production of critical microelectronics packaging technologies.
Products processed there will serve as essential components to some of the most advanced RF and electro-optic infrared defence systems currently available.
It offers a complete suite of back-end wafer post-processing capabilities, including passivation, soldier bumping, dicing, advanced inspection and test for up to 300mm wafers.
The new facility joins Northrop Grumman’s three existing semiconductor foundries as examples of the company’s investment in trusted microelectronics production.
Microelectronics incorporates both semiconductors and surface mount technology to create complex packages and products that are usually smaller and faster than a product which only utilises one or the other.
ExoTechnologies developed a sustainable composite from DUNA tested bulletproof material
More fighter aircraft and naval vessels are in the offing for Greece as part of its 2020-2025 procurement programme – but the latter is a more complex issue than the former.
Nine-month financials reflect ‘high activity level in the defence business’ for Saab.
NATO secretary general announced the launch of two NATO initiatives on 22 October, the Innovation Fund and DIANA.
Latest flight campaign reflects DoD priority to field hypersonic weapons by the mid-2020s.