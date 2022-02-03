North Korea conducts spectacular volley of missile tests

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and China’s threatening actions against Taiwan, may have been grabbing international headlines, but North Korea recently reminded the world that it is far from a spent force.

It unleashed a volley of seven missile tests throughout January, culminating in an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) launch.

Pyongyang kicked off the latest set of tests with the launch of a ‘hypersonic missile’ that splashed down in the Sea of Japan on 5 January.

The country’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said after detaching from the rocket booster , the weapon’s ‘glide’ vehicle manoeuvred 120km laterally before hitting a target