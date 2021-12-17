NIOA targets Land 159 Tranche 2 with plans for new factory

Rendering of the NIOA Weapons Manufacturing Facility. (Photo: NIOA)

The NIOA Weapons Manufacturing Facility (NWMF) will open in 2024 to produce small arms for the Australian military and overseas customers.

NIOA has revealed plans for a new A$50 million ($35.79 million) plant to specialise in making small arms and weapons for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and export customers.

The NIOA Weapons Manufacturing Facility (NWMF) would come online in 2024, NIOA announced on 17 December.

NIOA CEO Robert Nioa said that the company intends to use the new factory to pursue Tranche 2 of Project Land 159 for the ADF.

The NWMF also aligns with the Australian federal government’s policy of boosting sovereign industrial capabilities in munitions and small arms research, design, development and manufacturing.

Nioa declared: ‘If we are successful [in securing Tranche 2 of Land 159]…. we will locate this facility in Australia to establish a sustainable small arms manufacturing capability in support of the ADF while looking at export markets.’

The company is already delivering Stage 1 of Tranche 1 in Land 159, by testing and evaluating sniper and close combat weapon systems.

Project Land 159 Tranche 2 includes a new close-combatant assault rifle, light and medium machine guns, direct-fire support weapons and grenades.

Shephard reported in July 2021 that approval for Tranche 2 is expected in FY2024-FY2025.