New Zealand to re-evaluate Defence Capability Plan

The New Zealand government has embarked on a reassessment of its Defence Capability Plan (DCP) to adapt to the post-COVID environment.

Since the Labour Party secured a majority at the general election in September 2020, the government has been working on a new approach to foreign and defence policy.

The new Labour defence minister, Peeni Henare, told Parliament’s Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee in early July that there will be a ‘redraft’ of the DCP that was published in 2019 under the previous Labour-led coalition government.

Henare said that a review was necessary because the decisions made in ...