Nammo lines up high-altitude ramjet propulsion tests

Turkish F-16s and USVs, plus AESA technology (podcast)
Welcome to Episode 42 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
Nammo has told Shephard that it plans to perform new ramjet propulsion tests at altitudes between 80-90,000ft, once a new testing facility opens in January 2022.
Disclosure of the plan arrives after the missile manufacturer announced on 12 October that it had completed more than 300 ramjet tests, as part of a development phase that will lead to the integration of ramjet motors on artillery cannons.
At a technological level, development phase tests also demonstrated reliable ignition and in-house flight, Nammo noted.
The ramjet propulsion system works off an air-breathing engine where air intake acts as a compressor and unlike …
