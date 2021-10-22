To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Nammo lines up high-altitude ramjet propulsion tests

22nd October 2021 - 16:40 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 firing at the Ravlunda test field, Sweden. (Photo: Nammo)

Nammo looks set to experiment with ramjet technology at higher altitude, made possible by new testing facilities.

Nammo has told Shephard that it plans to perform new ramjet propulsion tests at altitudes between 80-90,000ft, once a new testing facility opens in January 2022.

Disclosure of the plan arrives after the missile manufacturer announced on 12 October that it had completed more than 300 ramjet tests, as part of a development phase that will lead to the integration of ramjet motors on artillery cannons.

At a technological level, development phase tests also demonstrated reliable ignition and in-house flight, Nammo noted.

The ramjet propulsion system works off an air-breathing engine where air intake acts as a compressor and unlike …

