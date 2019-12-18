To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Myanmar inducts more JF-17B fighters

18th December 2019 - 09:09 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Myanmar Air Force inducted two JF-17B Thunder fighters, as well as eight other aircraft and helicopters, during a ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of the force on 15 December.

The event occurred at Mandalay-Meiktila Air Base on the 72nd Air Force Day. This is an important date in its calendar, as new aircraft are traditionally commissioned then. A total of four JF-17s appeared at last year’s event.

The two twin-seat JF-17Bs painted blue and grey bore the serial numbers ‘1706’ and ‘1707’. The latter had been identified in photos taken at the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group in China back

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us