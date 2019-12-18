Myanmar inducts more JF-17B fighters
The Myanmar Air Force inducted two JF-17B Thunder fighters, as well as eight other aircraft and helicopters, during a ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of the force on 15 December.
The event occurred at Mandalay-Meiktila Air Base on the 72nd Air Force Day. This is an important date in its calendar, as new aircraft are traditionally commissioned then. A total of four JF-17s appeared at last year’s event.
The two twin-seat JF-17Bs painted blue and grey bore the serial numbers ‘1706’ and ‘1707’. The latter had been identified in photos taken at the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group in China back
