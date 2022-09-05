To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MSPO 2022: Polish 2023 budget places emphasis on deterrence against Russia

5th September 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

﻿Abrams MBT pictured in Marshal Piłsudski Square during ﻿Polish Army Day celebrations on 15 August 2022. (Photo: Polish MND)

Poland expects to spend 4% of GDP on defence in 2023 when all sources of funding are taken into account.

The Polish government on 30 August accepted the draft defence budget for 2023, with record proposed spending reflecting the current situation in Ukraine and the need to deter Russian aggression.

Defence minister Mariusz Błaszczak said via social media: ‘The record budget — over PLN94 billion [$19.97 billion] — for the Polish Armed Forces in 2023 is becoming a fact. It is one of the results of the Homeland Defence Act.’

The numbers seem impressive compared with the Polish defence budget in recent years. Military spending accounted for 1.95% of GDP in 2015, or PLN38 billion ($8.06 billion) including

Grzegorz Sobczak

Author

Grzegorz Sobczak

Grzegorz Sobczak is based in Warsaw, Poland.

