MSPO 2022: Polish 2023 budget places emphasis on deterrence against Russia

The Polish government on 30 August accepted the draft defence budget for 2023, with record proposed spending reflecting the current situation in Ukraine and the need to deter Russian aggression.

Defence minister Mariusz Błaszczak said via social media: ‘The record budget — over PLN94 billion [$19.97 billion] — for the Polish Armed Forces in 2023 is becoming a fact. It is one of the results of the Homeland Defence Act.’

The numbers seem impressive compared with the Polish defence budget in recent years. Military spending accounted for 1.95% of GDP in 2015, or PLN38 billion ($8.06 billion) including