To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Moldovan military relies on partnerships for modernisation

14th September 2021 - 06:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

The military of Moldova is forced to rely on old Soviet-era equipment. (Moldova MoD)

With little new modern equipment on the cards, Moldova's military is being forced to reply on training and international cooperation to improve its capability.

As the Republic of Moldova celebrated its 30th independence anniversary on 27 August, the country’s armed forces that use mostly Soviet-era equipment have come to rely on four key partners for modernisation initiatives.

Regarding infrastructure upgrades, the Bulboaca National Army Training Centre has been modernised thanks to the US Global Peace Operations Initiative. Moreover, the US has contributed to the construction of an explosive ordnance disposal centre, part of the Codru Battalion. The North Carolina National Guard regularly trains with Moldovan troops under the framework of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.

Similarly, a 7 September Moldovan MoD ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users