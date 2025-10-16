Malaysia’s defence budget sets out major procurement goals for 2026

On 10 October, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced an allocation of RM21.70 billion (US$5.13 billion) for Malaysia’s 2026 defence budget. Of this, RM7.63 billion is allocated for both procurement and infrastructure development, with RM14.1 billion for operation expenditures, including pay and allowances for the country’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

Meanwhile, on 13 October, the Malaysian MoD began a tender for 36 105mm howitzers.

In his budget speech, the Prime Minister also announced that the MAF would initiate procurement of medium to short-range air defence systems (M-SHORAD) and very short-range defence systems (V-SHORAD) in 2026, along with two multi-role