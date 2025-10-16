To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Malaysia’s defence budget sets out major procurement goals for 2026

16th October 2025 - 11:34 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysian Army soldiers fire a Model 56 105mm pack howitzer during a firepower demonstration. (Photo: author)

The country has allocated RM21.70 billion for defence spending next year, with some major procurements set to be initiated across the country’s army, navy and air force.

On 10 October, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced an allocation of RM21.70 billion (US$5.13 billion) for Malaysia’s 2026 defence budget. Of this, RM7.63 billion is allocated for both procurement and infrastructure development, with RM14.1 billion for operation expenditures, including pay and allowances for the country’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF). 

Meanwhile, on 13 October, the Malaysian MoD began a tender for 36 105mm howitzers.

In his budget speech, the Prime Minister also announced that the MAF would initiate procurement of medium to short-range air defence systems (M-SHORAD) and very short-range defence systems (V-SHORAD) in 2026, along with two multi-role

