Long game puts Hughes in contention for US Army SATCOM spoils
As the US Army assesses how best to acquire new SATCOM services, a forthcoming funded pilot is expected to have a significant influence on decision-making before a competition phase potentially begins in 2023 or 2024.
Under the re-competed Combat Service Support Very Small Aperture Terminal (CSS VSAT) effort, providers offering SATCOM managed services, including Hughes Defense, demonstrated their respective capabilities at the US Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in 2021.
Those experiments and a number of RFIs published since have been decisive in allowing the US Army to move toward the funded pilot phase, which is due to start
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Analysis of Tempest technologies paves way for new Eurofighter Typhoon cockpit
BAE Systems has revealed in-depth plans of how it plans on delivering new crossover combat air technologies for the Eurofighter Typhoon and FCAS programmes.
-
Defence trends indicate an increased need for EMC/EMP filters, says MPE
As military platforms and assets become increasingly reliant on data and digital applications, the need to protect them is also growing. Naval assets have shown the largest increase in demand.
-
UK lines up ECRS Mk2 flight test campaign for ‘back end’ of 2023
Eurofighter Typhoon European Common Radar System Mark 2 (ECRS Mk2) flight tests are soon to go ahead, after years of research and development.
-
Raytheon obtains another Block V Tomahawk order
Raytheon will produce 70 Block V missiles for the USN, 54 for the USMC and 30 for the US Army by January 2025.