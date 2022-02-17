Logistics provider to implement savings for UK MoD

Team Leidos is implementing the Logistics Commodities and Services Transformation programme for the UK MoD. (Photo: Leidos)

Team Leidos is to produce £272 million in efficiencies under the Logistics Commodities and Services Transformation programme.

The Team Leidos consortium that is providing logistics services to the UK MoD will implement £272 million worth of savings in a ‘comprehensive mid-life refresh’ of its £6.7 billion Logistics Commodities and Services Transformation (LCST) programme contract.

MoD Defence Equipment & Support added in a 10 February statement that the contract amendment also includes enhanced performance metrics to drive improved customer outcomes, a greenhouse gas emissions reduction target and a commitment to a Net Zero plan.

Team Leidos was awarded the 13-year LCST contract in 2015. The consortium comprises Leidos Europe as prime contractor, supported by Kuhne+Nagel, TVS Supply Chain Solutions and Agility Logistics.