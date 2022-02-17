Logistics provider to implement savings for UK MoD

Qataris and Saudis gain PAC-3 flight test support
Lockheed Martin is providing flight test support for the PAC-3 interceptor in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
The Team Leidos consortium that is providing logistics services to the UK MoD will implement £272 million worth of savings in a ‘comprehensive mid-life refresh’ of its £6.7 billion Logistics Commodities and Services Transformation (LCST) programme contract.
MoD Defence Equipment & Support added in a 10 February statement that the contract amendment also includes enhanced performance metrics to drive improved customer outcomes, a greenhouse gas emissions reduction target and a commitment to a Net Zero plan.
Team Leidos was awarded the 13-year LCST contract in 2015. The consortium comprises Leidos Europe as prime contractor, supported by Kuhne+Nagel, TVS Supply Chain Solutions and Agility Logistics.
The rise in popularity of the TB2 UAV among Russia’s neighbours may be leading the Kremlin to believe a ‘drone circle’ is being drawn around the country.
Airbus has high hopes of landing a new tanker contract with the USAF, as it and prime Lockheed Martin bet on their joint LMXT concept to deliver an extended-range capability for the KC-Y programme.
Some unfamiliar names were included in a list of countries Brazil will target for defence equipment exports.
IAI and ST Engineering JV Proteus pitches Blue Spear anti-ship missile as a Harpoon replacement for navies after winning an Estonian coastal defence contract.
An Indonesian V-22 Osprey deal looks increasingly unlikely.