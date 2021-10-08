Lockheed Martin opens hypersonics facility in Alabama

Lockheed Martin has opened an Alabama site for hypersonic strike production. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The new site is dedicated to the company’s hypersonic strike programmes.

Lockheed Martin has opened an advanced hypersonic strike production facility in Alabama.

This new opening underlines Lockheed Martin's strategy of establishing Northern Alabama as the base for its hypersonic strike programmes. The 65,000-square-foot Hypersonic Missile Assembly Building 4 (MAB 4) is based on a digital foundation that Lockheed Martin has prioritised through transformation efforts across the enterprise.

The second Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) production facility on site integrates digital transformation work such as robotic thermal protection application capabilities, smart torque tools and mixed-reality capabilities for training and virtual inspections.

Lockheed Martin is investing in the development and manufacturing of hypersonic systems to counter rapidly emerging threats from near-peer adversaries. The programmes produced at this site support several US military branches and DARPA, on programmes including the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon and Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon.