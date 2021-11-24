Lockheed Martin conducts Critical Design Review for NGG Block 0

The Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Geosynchronous Earth Orbit. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

A system-level CDR marks an important step towards the first launch of a persistent satellite capability for missile warning.

Lockheed Martin, together with the US Space Force (USSF), has conducted the system-level Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (NGG) Block 0 space programme, marking another significant step towards its first launch.

NGG is the Space Force’s new, advanced space-based missile warning system that incorporates improved warning capabilities as well as enhanced resiliency and cyber hardening.

Under the NGG Block 0 programme, Lockheed Martin and the USSF are developing and building three satellites that provide improved missile warning capabilities and resilience against emerging threats. Carrying new advanced IR sensors that can detect dimmer and faster targets, the first satellite is earmarked to be launched in 2025.

The system-level CDR is the latest milestone the programme has met since the 2018 contract award. Earlier this year, under the oversight of prime contractor Lockheed Martin, NGG completed CDRs for two mission payloads being competitively developed by subcontractor teams Raytheon and a Northrop Grumman/Ball team.