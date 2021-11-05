Leonardo report a rise above pre-pandemic levels

Rheinmetall report significant growth over Q3
Rheinmetall reports a significant increase in earnings and margin over fiscal 2021, but predict semiconductor shortages may impact sales.
Leonardo’s reported results for the first nine months of 2021 indicate the recovery in growth and an increase in profitability from that reported in December 2020.
There has been strong commercial momentum with an order intake of 9.3 billion, up 9%.
The new orders amounted to EUR 9,266 million, a sharp increase when compared to the first nine months of 2020.
There have been a number of significant new orders. In regards to helicopters, a second contract for 36 AW119 helicopters for the US Navy was received.
Four production helicopters were contracted as part of the NEES programme for the Italian army.
There was also a contract for the supply of equipment for two U212 Near Future Submarines, which will join the Italian Navy's fleet from 2027.
The reported backlog amounted to EUR 35,235 million, coverage in terms of equivalent production equal to about 2.5 years.
However, the restructuring plan for Aerostructures was particularly affected by the pandemic. Leonardo predicts that 2021 will be the bottom year, with recovery and break-even point expected by end of 2025.
Rheinmetall reports a significant increase in earnings and margin over fiscal 2021, but predict semiconductor shortages may impact sales.
Proposed legislation would see Poland more than double the size of its army, as the country seeks to enhance its deterrence capabilities in relatively short time.
Welcome to Episode 44 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
SSK Industries to provide critical safety items for ram-air parachutes used by SOF.
Strategic competition continue to heat up between China and the US, as the former prioritises developing a modern military with burgeoning nuclear warheads.
The UK has released details of its RAF BAe 146 fleet replacement but will only acquire two aircraft instead of four.