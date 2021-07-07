To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Italy looks to Germany for new submarine sonar

7th July 2021 - 16:20 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

U212 NFS remains on the drawing board but delivery of the first boat is scheduled for 2027. (Photo: OCCAR)

The Italian U212 Near Future Submarine programme will include sonars made in Kiel.

Cohort announced on 7 July that its Germany-based subsidiary ELAC SONAR has received a contract worth more than €49 million ($58 million) from Leonardo for the Italian U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS) programme.

ELAC SONAR will provide sonar systems (based on its Sphere technology) for two new submarines being supplied by Fincantieri for the Italian Navy under a €1.35 billion requirement.

The two boats are scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2029, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

The NFS contract is being managed by the European Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR). Work on the contract starts immediately and will finish in 2030.

Two more U212 NFS boats could be provided if all options are exercised.

