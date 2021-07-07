Italy looks to Germany for new submarine sonar

CAMM integration to boost Type 45 missile arsenal by half
The UK MoD is upgrading the capabilities of its Daring-class Type 45 destroyers with the addition of MBDA’s Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM), known as Sea Ceptor.
Cohort announced on 7 July that its Germany-based subsidiary ELAC SONAR has received a contract worth more than €49 million ($58 million) from Leonardo for the Italian U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS) programme.
ELAC SONAR will provide sonar systems (based on its Sphere technology) for two new submarines being supplied by Fincantieri for the Italian Navy under a €1.35 billion requirement.
The two boats are scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2029, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
The NFS contract is being managed by the European Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR). Work on the contract starts immediately and will finish in 2030.
Two more U212 NFS boats could be provided if all options are exercised.
