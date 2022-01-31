Kazakhstan obtains CBRN vehicles

DISA prepares for cyber Thunderdome
DISA has contracted Booz Allen Hamilton for the development of the Thunderdome prototype.
The MoD in Kazakhstan has received an undisclosed number of CBRN detection and response vehicles from domestic company OTS Network.
Armed forces personnel have been trained to use the vehicles, the MoD noted in a 31 January announcement, adding that ‘special equipment will be sent to the troops for use in accordance with the requirements’.
As pictured on the MoD website, the CBRN vehicles are based on a commercial Ford van chassis with extra equipment including a GPS/GLONASS SATCOM antenna.
This terminal 'has the ability to register data from biological damage zones and quickly transfer data through the satellite communication system’, according to the MoD.
The NBC vans also feature video cameras and laboratory equipment for the detection and emergency analysis of pathogens.
The latest annual figures from MoD Defence Equipment & Support describe a significant increase in UK defence equipment spending.
Boeing logged contract wins in Q4 2021 but it incurred a $402 million pre-tax charge related to the KC-46A Pegasus programme.
As the international security situation shows no sign of improving, the UK must balance its constrained defence resources against geostrategic priorities to support regional and global allies.
A newly designed C295 testbed has made its maiden flight.
Lockheed Martin has responded to the news that the US FTC is suing to block its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.