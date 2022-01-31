Kazakhstan obtains CBRN vehicles

Kazakhstan has obtained new specialist vehicles for CBRN missions. (Photo: Kazakhstan MoD)

New CBRN vehicles for Kazakhstan feature SATCOM equipment.

The MoD in Kazakhstan has received an undisclosed number of CBRN detection and response vehicles from domestic company OTS Network.

Armed forces personnel have been trained to use the vehicles, the MoD noted in a 31 January announcement, adding that ‘special equipment will be sent to the troops for use in accordance with the requirements’.

As pictured on the MoD website, the CBRN vehicles are based on a commercial Ford van chassis with extra equipment including a GPS/GLONASS SATCOM antenna.

This terminal 'has the ability to register data from biological damage zones and quickly transfer data through the satellite communication system’, according to the MoD.

The NBC vans also feature video cameras and laboratory equipment for the detection and emergency analysis of pathogens.