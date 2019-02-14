IDEX 2019: Jankel’s Hunter production ready

Jankel, providers of protection systems throughout the world, have announced that their latest generation Hunter Tactical Intervention Vehicle (TIV) has achieved ‘production ready’ status.

This latest Hunter TIV has been re-engineered to feature increased internal and stowage capacity, as well as automotive improvements to improve its versatility, manoeuvrability and protection. The vehicles are scheduled to be built at Jankel’s Jordanian facility JLVM, a JV with King Abdullah II Design and Development Bureau (KADDB).

Jankel has had a successful few years in the Middle and Asia-Pacific regions, partly thanks to the creation of the JLVM in Jordan, which has allowed for the regional manufacture of vehicles to meet demand. To date, Jankel has provided more than 350 vehicles to 11 countries in the Middle East and neighbouring regions.

At IDEX 2019, the company will be focusing on further sales of their counter terror and special forces vehicles to complement various vehicle fleets already in service in the Middle East. Jankel will also promote its survivability systems, such as the BLASTech range of mitigation seats.

‘The Middle and Far Eastern regions continue to be strategically important markets for Jankel and we are glad to announce that we’re ready to put the latest generation Hunter TIV into volume production for the first time,’ said Dan Crosby, commercial director at Jankel. ‘We’re proud of the fact that we can build vehicles in the region using our Jordanian facility and sell to surrounding countries and the wider-reaching markets beyond’.

‘IDEX is an important show for us that will provide Jankel with an excellent opportunity to network further and showcase our products to countries that would not normally be so easy to reach.’