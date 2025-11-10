Irish Naval Service expands as the country looks to defence during EU presidency

The Irish Naval Service (INS) has increased in size by more than 10% in the past year and there has been a significant increase in days at sea for the force’s vessels, according to the country’s Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) and Minister for Defence Simon Harris.

Speaking in the country’s Dáil (parliament) last week, Harris said: “[The number of] personnel in [the INS] stood at 800 at the end of September, which is up from 719 at the end of last year. The [planned] establishment strength is 1,094.

“I am also pleased to say that at the end of September, we