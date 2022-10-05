To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Irish DoD refuses to comment on primary radar procurement

5th October 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by Tim Martin

The Irish DoD has committed to an 'immediate exploration' of a primary radar capability. (Photo: Irish Defence Forces)

Details concerning an Irish air radar procurement continue to be confidential.

The Irish Department of Defence (DoD) has refused to comment on specifics relating to a primary air surveillance radar procurement, despite the new piece of equipment currently at the top of Dublin’s shopping list.

In September, Ireland approved of a €1.2 billion ($1.19 billion) budget for 2023 – an increase of €67 million – with Simon Coveney, Irish minister for foreign affairs and defence, saying at the time that part of the funding will go toward ‘an immediate exploration of the identified need to develop a primary radar capability’.

What type of radar will be acquired, the capabilities it will provide,

Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

