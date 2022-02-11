To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ireland seeks to lock in higher defence spending

11th February 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin

RSS

Irish defence minister Simon Coveney (pictured inspecting UNIFIL troops in Limerick) advocates higher defence spending. (Photo: Irish Defence Forces)

Security threats and the need to refresh capabilities add weight to calls for Ireland to invest more in defence.

The recent report by the Irish government’s Commission on the Defence Forces (CoDF) comes at a time of heightened security concerns for the country.

Plans (since amended) by Russia to hold a naval exercise in Ireland’s EEZ on 8-10 February and repeated incursions by Russian bombers into Irish airspace over the past decade probably focused attention on the need for improved radars and potentially fighter jets for interception duties.

Recent IT security incidents may also have prompted the CoDF to propose investment in a Joint Cyber Defence Command; in 2021 the Irish hospital system was crippled by a cyber-attack from

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us