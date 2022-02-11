Ireland seeks to lock in higher defence spending

Saab posts healthy financials for 2021
Saab saw sales, order bookings and profits increase in 2021, and the company expects organic sales growth of 5% in 2022.
The recent report by the Irish government’s Commission on the Defence Forces (CoDF) comes at a time of heightened security concerns for the country.
Plans (since amended) by Russia to hold a naval exercise in Ireland’s EEZ on 8-10 February and repeated incursions by Russian bombers into Irish airspace over the past decade probably focused attention on the need for improved radars and potentially fighter jets for interception duties.
Recent IT security incidents may also have prompted the CoDF to propose investment in a Joint Cyber Defence Command; in 2021 the Irish hospital system was crippled by a cyber-attack from
Northrop Grumman has demonstrated new communications capabilities that will help the US DoD JADC2 goals.
A wide-ranging report on the state of Irish defence capabilities has proposed that Dublin invests in more modern equipment, especially across the air and sea domains.
All three main branches of the Argentine armed forces will be equipped with the RBS 70 NG short-range MANPADS.
The UK has decided to buy two new Dassault 900LX trijets.
A $100 million FMS deal would see Raytheon and Lockheed Martin sustain, maintain, and improve the Patriot air defence system in Taiwan.