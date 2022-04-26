International military expenditure reaches new height of $2.1 trillion

Thales subsidiary to take full ownership of Advanced Acoustic Concepts
Leonardo DRS is divesting its stake in Advanced Acoustic Concepts.
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has reported that world defence spending has continued to grow in 2021, reaching a new peak of $2.1 trillion.
Dr Diego Lopes da Silva, Senior researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme stated: ‘There was a slowdown in the rate of real-term growth due to inflation. In nominal terms, however, military spending grew by 6.1%’.
The five largest spenders in 2021 were the US, China, India, the UK and Russia, which together account for 62% of expenditure.
US military spending dropped by 1.4% from 2020 levels, totalling $801 billion in 2021, while research and development rose by 24% between 2012 and 2021.
Russia increased its military expenditure by 2.9% in 2021, to $65.9 billion. This increase has been linked to the preparation and build up before the invasion of Ukraine. This was the third consecutive year of growth and Russia’s military spending reached 4.1% of GDP in 2021.
In contrast, Ukraine’s military spending has risen by 72 per cent since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, although spending fell in 2021 to $5.9 billion.
China is the world’s second-largest spender and allocated around $293 billion, an increase of 4.7% compared with 2020.
For all the assertive rhetoric by NATO member states about increasing defence spending in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine, it will not, in the short term at least, translate into a meaningful uplift in capability on the ground.
The Night Vision and Optics Handbook Issue 21 has become well established as an invaluable and useful guide to equipment for military, parapublic and civil users around the world.
Thales signed a new strategic partnership with Indonesian firm PT Len Industri to explore joint development of C2 systems, military satellites, C5ISR, EW, UAVs and naval combat management systems.
DARPA continues to explore the potential of uncrewed platforms across the air, land and sea domains — although industry, academia and government agree that challenges must still be overcome.
Saudi Arabia is on its way to localizing 50% of military, defense and security expenditure by 2030 following the inaugural World Defense Show.