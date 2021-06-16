Industry collaboration seeks to exploit potential of conductive inks for defence

Déjà vu hovers over MTCR but manufacturer fears may prove unfounded
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
First Graphene and Advanced Material Development (AMD) have sealed an MoU that the two companies hope will pave the way for the development of conductive inks with significant potential applications for defence.
Uses could include printable flexible antenna and sensors, plus graphene-based, ultra-lightweight coatings for attenuated electromagnetic interference shielding and radar mitigation, First Graphene and AMD announced on 18 June.
AMD specialises in designing and developing functional nanomaterials and hierarchical assembly of material systems, while First Graphene focuses on developing, manufacturing and supplying its PureGRAPH graphene material.
Both companies intend to evolve their MoU into a master supply agreement and licencing in the coming months.
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
Welcome to Episode 25 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. Sign up to an early email alert ...
SME wins UK MoD contract to develop energy capture and storage device for underwater defence uses.
Dstl chief executive, Doug Umbers, has written an open letter urging the best minds in the country to work with Dstl to combat future threats.
Raytheon has been awarded a contract to develop the Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics program.
Duterte remains true to character by leaving in limbo, but not severing, a legal agreement that allows US troops to train in the Philippines.