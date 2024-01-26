Industry and procurement are up to the challenge of a manufacturing surge, says US Army acquisition boss

The Abrams has served the US Army well but its replacement is on the way. (Photo: US Army)

US large vehicle defence programmes will have companies extremely busy towards the end of this decade with XM30, M1E3, M10 Booker and robotic combat vehicle likely to be rolling off production this decade and possibly simultaneously. The question is, can industry and the acquisition model handle the surge?