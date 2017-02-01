To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian budget falls short of expectations

1st February 2017 - 19:21 GMT | by Rohit C Silva in Delhi

RSS

India declared a defence budget of $40.6 billion for 2017/18, a 6% increase over last year’s spending of $38.2 billion. The budget did not meet the expectations of experts and senior military officers hoping that spending would rise by at least 15% to cater to significant modernisation programmes in the pipeline.

Delivering his budget speech in parliament on 1 February, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the allocation included capital expenditure of $12.8 billion for upgrading the capabilities of the country’s armed forces. Capital expenditure is 10% higher than last year.

One expert commented, ‘The allocation comes as a disappointment. Payments

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Rohit C Silva

Author

Rohit C Silva

Rohit C Silva is a Shephard special correspondent based in New Delhi, India.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us