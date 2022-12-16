To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India takes a step towards hypersonic capability

16th December 2022 - 09:48 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

An earlier Indian hypersonic test vehicle from 2016. The latest test in December paves the way towards creation of a functional weapon system. (Photo: ISRO)

India's latest test of its HAVA hypersonic vehicle takes the country a step further towards fielding a functional weapon system.

Responding to Chinese technological advances, India is prioritising a Hypersonic Air-breathing Vehicle with Air integration systems (HAVA). 

In a first step towards weaponisation, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Joint Services Innovation and Indigenisation Centre (JSIIC) jointly conducted hypersonic vehicle tests on 9 December Dec that, according to an ISRO statement, 'achieved all required parameters and demonstrated hypersonic vehicle capability'.

This ties in with a statement by the then Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat who announced last year the creation of a strategic ‘new’ rocket force and the need to use 'niche' technologies to face current security challenges. 

ISRO

