India takes a step towards hypersonic capability
Responding to Chinese technological advances, India is prioritising a Hypersonic Air-breathing Vehicle with Air integration systems (HAVA).
In a first step towards weaponisation, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Joint Services Innovation and Indigenisation Centre (JSIIC) jointly conducted hypersonic vehicle tests on 9 December Dec that, according to an ISRO statement, 'achieved all required parameters and demonstrated hypersonic vehicle capability'.
This ties in with a statement by the then Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat who announced last year the creation of a strategic ‘new’ rocket force and the need to use 'niche' technologies to face current security challenges.
ISRO
More from Defence Notes
-
What Russia's defence budget means for the Ukraine conflict
Russia is increasing spending significantly compared to previous expectations, with some 9.4 trillion roubles allocated for 2023 across defence and national security.
-
Asia makes waves in the global defence market (Opinion)
Asian defence manufacturers are really starting to make themselves felt, with products being exported to new customers such as NATO and Five Eyes nations.
-
How European countries plan to overcome Ukraine war supply chain issues
To refill stockpiles and ensure the readiness of their armies, European Defence Agency (EDA) member states are seeking ways to overcome supply chain obstacles and strengthen industrial capacity.
-
Japan to increase ammunition stockpiles and munition depots
The ongoing Ukraine conflict is showing countries like Japan that they need to boost stocks of ammunition and missiles.
-
European defence spending sets a new record surpassing €200 billion
European Defence Agency member states invested €214 billion ($226 billion) in defence in 2021 and are set to increase their budgets even more in the coming years.