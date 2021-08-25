Calls in India to delink military space from civil efforts

Conflict with China in Eastern Ladakh and the recent Taliban takeover in Afghanistan are causing unease in India, intensifying a need to speedily activate delayed plans for Delhi’s military capabilities in space.

Defence space projects are not being given priority and remain on the backburner. Indeed, some plans are lagging by 20 years, according to retired AM M Matheswaran, former Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, and Chairman and President of the Peninsula Foundation.

‘Fund crunches are blamed for the delays. However, we need to consider China’s progress in space,’ he told Shephard.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO ...