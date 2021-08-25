Calls in India to delink military space from civil efforts

Pakistan cooperates with Turkey on UAV technologies
Defence cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey continues to grow, with a new agreement centring on the Anka UAV.
Conflict with China in Eastern Ladakh and the recent Taliban takeover in Afghanistan are causing unease in India, intensifying a need to speedily activate delayed plans for Delhi’s military capabilities in space.
Defence space projects are not being given priority and remain on the backburner. Indeed, some plans are lagging by 20 years, according to retired AM M Matheswaran, former Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, and Chairman and President of the Peninsula Foundation.
‘Fund crunches are blamed for the delays. However, we need to consider China’s progress in space,’ he told Shephard.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO ...
A snap election called in Canada could have significant implications for the acquisition of new fighter jets for the RCAF.
CEO announces 2023 milestone plans for Hürjet, TF-X and ATAK, while programme manager confirms ASW variant of Aksungur UAV will have sonobouy deployment capability.
MZA Associates selected to develop C-UAS HELWS by the Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.
Vertex Aerospace services all three KC-130J aircraft flown by the Kuwait Air Force.
USAF conducted exercises using Northrop Grumman’s Global Hawk UAV to advance the ABMS.