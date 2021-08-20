IAI logs record H1 profits

DoD chooses partner for bulk fuel movement
DoD says M/V Empire State will help to meet its global petroleum transport requirements.
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) claims to have achieved the most profitable half year and financial quarter in its history, with a 22% leap in net profits for H1 2021 and a 21% increase in Q2 2021.
H1 revenues of $2.16 billion (4.1% higher than in H1 2020) generated net income of approximately $100 million, the Israeli defence and aerospace group announced on 17 August.
‘The growth in sales was primarily due to the increased sales in the Systems Missiles & Space Group, partly offset by reduced sales in the Aviation Group,’ IAI stated.
Military business accounted for $1.89 billion of H1 sales (a 10.6% year-on-year increase), while the Aviation Group in IAI saw sales fall by $566 million.
Exports reached 72% ($1.56 billion) of overall sales in H1 2021 – the same percentage as H1 2020.
Notably, in-house R&D spending at IAI in H1 2021 rose by 20% year on year to about $85 million.
DoD says M/V Empire State will help to meet its global petroleum transport requirements.
Welcome to Episode 33 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. Sign up to an early email alert ...
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) first announced the $1.65 billion cash acquisition plans in July.
Developed by the US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) with the help of Raytheon, the Flexible Distributed Radar Array (FlexDAR) system is said to offer improvements in detection, tracking and electronic protection.
Live test combines in-service gateway translations across existing data links with AI-enhanced networking.
The world has been shocked by the US and allies departing Afghanistan with their tails between their legs. The abandonment is symptomatic of serious problems within the US defence establishment.