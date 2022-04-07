To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Hypercone projectile advances hypersonic research

7th April 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by David Isby in Washington DC

RSS

Example of a USN railgun. (Photo: ONR/John Williams)

A hypersonic projectile reached a distance of 109nmi in recent test firings in the US, as research continues for defensive and offensive applications.

The US is continuing efforts to close its perceived gap with Russia on hypersonic missile technologies, with two recent firings of the Hypercone projectile.

‘Hypersonics are a hot topic, no pun intended. It is the speed at which battle will be fought,’ Adam Jones, head of the advanced hypersonic weapons and guided munitions division at the Naval Surface Weapons Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), said on 6 April during a briefing at the 2022 Navy League meeting in Washington DC.

The USN FY2023 budget proposal, released in March 2022, includes $1.4 billion in developing and deploying hypersonic weapons via programmes such

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us