How might European countries look to tackle drone incursions?
Over the past year there have been an increasing number of drone events disrupting many European civil aviation systems. While these tend to be reported with a degree of neutrality, there is only one Europe-adjacent country that would have any purpose to such activity.
Autocratic nations, historically, are not famous for behaving rationally. Yet, to upset Europe politically, sow social discord, suspicion and anxiety – which is Moscow’s goal – with fleets of drones appearing over airports or other civil hubs are, at least from a tactical perspective, is a valid approach.
The professional use of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) for
Ireland spells out $2.3 billion shopping list in five-year defence spending plan
Ireland’s multi-annual investment in capital defence spending is set to rise from €300m in 2026 to €360m in 2029–2030 with major upgrades across land, air, maritime and cyber domains.
Canada to deepen integration of multi-domain capabilities to strengthen its defences
The Canadian Department of National Defence has created new organisations to manage the procurement and integration of all-domain solutions and allocated US$258.33 million to strengthen production capacities.
US National Security Strategy prioritises advanced military capabilities and national industry
The 2025 NSS has emphasised investment in the US nuclear and air defence inventory and national industry, but it leaves multiple unanswered questions on how the White House will implement this approach.
Canada set to look away from its neighbour and across the Atlantic for partners
While non-EU UK struggles to join the Security Action for Europe initiative, which provides loans for defence programmes, Canada has become the first country outside Europe to get access – and did so for a nominal fee.
NATO experiments with solutions to integrate networks, AI and uncrewed systems
During the latest edition of the NATO DiBaX, the alliance tested multiple capabilities to inform requirements for future efforts.