To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Glide Phase Interceptor passes Systems Requirements Review milestone

23rd September 2022 - 11:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Rendering of the Glide Phase Interceptor in action. (Image: Raytheon)

The Glide Phase Interceptor programme in the US progresses by passing a new milestone.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense is poised to move on to the preliminary design phase of the Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) programme in the US, after it successfully completed the Systems Requirements Review – Prototype for the Missile Defense Agency.

GPI is a counter-hypersonic missile programme designed to provide a regional layer of defence against glide-phase hypersonic threats that might target the US and its allies.

Raytheon noted in a 20 September statement that its reduced-risk design concept for GPI is based on the Standard Missile that already equips USN vessels armed with the Aegis system.

At the same time, GPI promotes ‘critical technologies needed in the hypersonic environment’, said Tay Fitzgerald, president of strategic missile defence at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us