Glide Phase Interceptor passes Systems Requirements Review milestone

Raytheon Missiles & Defense is poised to move on to the preliminary design phase of the Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) programme in the US, after it successfully completed the Systems Requirements Review – Prototype for the Missile Defense Agency.

GPI is a counter-hypersonic missile programme designed to provide a regional layer of defence against glide-phase hypersonic threats that might target the US and its allies.

Raytheon noted in a 20 September statement that its reduced-risk design concept for GPI is based on the Standard Missile that already equips USN vessels armed with the Aegis system.

At the same time, GPI promotes ‘critical technologies needed in the hypersonic environment’, said Tay Fitzgerald, president of strategic missile defence at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.