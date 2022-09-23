Glide Phase Interceptor passes Systems Requirements Review milestone
Raytheon Missiles & Defense is poised to move on to the preliminary design phase of the Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) programme in the US, after it successfully completed the Systems Requirements Review – Prototype for the Missile Defense Agency.
GPI is a counter-hypersonic missile programme designed to provide a regional layer of defence against glide-phase hypersonic threats that might target the US and its allies.
Raytheon noted in a 20 September statement that its reduced-risk design concept for GPI is based on the Standard Missile that already equips USN vessels armed with the Aegis system.
At the same time, GPI promotes ‘critical technologies needed in the hypersonic environment’, said Tay Fitzgerald, president of strategic missile defence at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
More from Defence Notes
-
Embraer goes beyond integrated avionics with GMV partnership for Super Tucano
The latest MoU between Embraer and a Portuguese company includes systems development and integration for the A-29 Super Tucano.
-
How sustainable is Global Britain’s presence in Asia?
The UK is talking the talk when it comes to the Indo-Pacific region, but will its military be able to walk the walk in the longer term?
-
The Disintegrating Review: where next for the UK?
The UK is not short of strategic documents outlining ambitious plans for its armed forces, but the ever-changing threat landscape poses a different set of questions.
-
Embraer and L3T team up on 'agile' tanker for USAF consideration
Embraer and L3Harris Technologies have formed a partnership to develop an 'agile' tanker with USAF requirements in mind.
-
GSOF Symposium Europe 2022: Doing business with SOF (Sponsored)
In preparation for GSOF Symposium Europe 2022, Hungary’s Special Operations Forces (HUNSOF) has laid out its top requirements and acquisition interests in order to focus efforts among the SOF industrial sector on their most relevant capabilities.
-
Integrated Review needs to be revisited in every aspect, says Ellwood
MP and Chair of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood told Shephard the UK's 2021 Integrated Review needed to be revisited in 'every aspect' as the world has changed fundamentally.