Raytheon to continue development of counter-hypersonic missile design
The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has awarded a $41.5 million Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) modification for Raytheon Missiles & Defense to continue maturing its prototype design for the Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI).
As a result, the total value of the OTA rises to $62 million, the company announced on 24 June.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense will continue maturing its GPI design using advanced materials and technology required to intercept a hypersonic threat in the glide phase.
‘This phase will also finalise systems requirements and support accelerated development timelines,’ the company added in a statement.
Raytheon is not the only company working on OTA prototypes for the MDA: in November 2021, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman were each awarded deals to further develop and refine their GPI concepts.
Northrop Grumman also obtained an OTA modification for GPI on 24 June, worth $41.4 million.
The GPI programme aims to develop a sea-based counter-hypersonic weapon by 2030.
