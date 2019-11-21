Germany's latest industry developments (video)

Watch a summary of the latest developments in the German Defence Industry.

Land

On land KMW has begun deliveries to Denmark and Germany of the latest version of the Leopard 2 main battle tank.

The Danish Army will receive a total of 44 Leopard 2A7 vehicles by 2022, with the German Federal armed Forces to receive 104 Leopard 2 A7V vehicles by 2023. The manufacturer says that the Leopard 2A7 offers increased protection, mobility, firepower over earlier variants.

Sea

Germany’s naval industries are also engaged in a number of programmes to provide the German Navy new surface vessels but also exploring further successes in overseas markets. Manufacturer Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems (TKMS), Germany’s third-largest defence company, announced in November that it will invest €250 million ($277 million) in at its Kiel facility.

Through its HDW shipyard, the company produces Type 209, 212A and 214 submarines for domestic and international customers. The objective is to develop its current shipyard into an international competence centre for conventional submarine construction. Around 500 new employees will be hired throughout the company by the end of 2020.

Air

A heavy-lift rotary requirement for the German Armed Forces is being competed by US companies Sikorsky and Boeing, with the CH-53K King Stallion and CH-47F Chinook helicopters respectively put forward.

An order for between 44-60 aircraft is likely to be awarded to the preferred industry bidder in 2021.

Germany is also pursuing through its share in Airbus the joint FCAS project with France, announced at the Paris Air Show in 2019.

The intention is to deliver a sixth-generation platforms to Germany, France and Spain by 2040.

Cyber/Digital

The German Army continues to modernise its battle management and communications systems. Central to these efforts is the procurement of Rohde and Schwarz’ SVFUA vehicular radio. Platforms to receive the architecture include the Puma infantry fighting vehicles and Boxer armoured fighting vehicle.

The country’s ground-based air surveillance radars will also be improved with the replacement of its four Hughes/Raytheon HR-3000 HADR S-band ground-based air surveillance radars by 2023.

With an instrumented range of 310nm (574km), and altitude of up to 98,000ft (29,870m), these radars formed a key part of Germany’s contribution to NATO’s integrated air defence capabilities.