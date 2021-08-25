Germany buys tethered balloon aerial reconnaissance system

Germany has placed an order for a tethered balloon reconnaissance system.

The Bundeswehr has placed an order with Rheinmetall for a tethered balloon aerial reconnaissance system to be deployed from a forward operating base in Niger.

Rheinmetall Canada will integrate the balloon’s sensors to existing military C4I architecture, noted the manufacturer in a 25 August statement.

Capabilities of the system include staying afloat above a forward operating base to protect it for ‘extensive periods’ and sensors enabling detection of enemies at ‘great distances,’ according to Rheinmetall.

The balloon can also be used day or night to identify hostile elements several kilometres away, allowing the Bundeswehr to then activate necessary countermeasures in response.

‘Experience shows that systems of this type – if only because the possibility of being detected is plain to see – reduce by fifty percent the likelihood of an attack by hostile forces,’ said Rheinmetall.

Under contract terms, the manufacturer will run the system in Niger around the clock with soldiers on the ground operating its sensors.

Before deployment Rheinmetall will also train soldiers to operate the system.