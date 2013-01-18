General Dynamics, Alenia Aermacchi team for T-X trainer

General Dynamics and Alenia Aermacchi have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to join forces and compete for the US Air Force's (USAF’s) T-X trainer programme. The programme will replace the USAF’s aging T-38 trainer jets and related training systems.

According to the companies, the team will offer a fully integrated advanced pilot training system built around the Alenia Aermacchi T-100, a market variant of the company's established M-346 military aircraft trainer. General Dynamics will bring its proven experience in systems integration and sub-contract management to deliver an Advanced Pilot Training (APT) Family of Systems (FoS) consisting of aircraft, flight simulation devices, multi-media classrooms and logistics support. The T-100 Integrated Training System will incorporate any unique USAF requirements.



Jerry DeMuro, executive vice president of Information Systems and Technology for General Dynamics, said: ‘The combined strengths of General Dynamics and Alenia Aermacchi's T-100 will deliver a best-in-class training system ensuring that the US Air Force's next generation of fighter pilots are fully prepared to defend the nation and our allies, regardless of the mission. Leveraging aircraft and systems that are already proven internationally saves significant development time and cost for the air force and includes an unprecedented level of safety for the trainees as they train and fly.’



Alenia Aermacchi's M-346 is used by a number of international customers to train forces to operate fourth and fifth generation air-combat aircraft. The system is currently in production for customers including the Israeli, Italian and Singaporean Air Forces, and has also been selected by the United Arab Emirates as their advanced aircraft trainer.