To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • GAO highlights the need for more commercial data and availability improvements

GAO highlights the need for more commercial data and availability improvements

9th October 2025 - 12:26 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

The JLTV achieved the highest level of availability. (Photo: US Army)

The US Government Accountability Office recently released two reports; one into the availability of selected equipment and another looking at how the government gets data and intellectual property rights through contracting.

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has noted a failure of the US Department of War (referred to as the Department of Defense (DoD) in reports) to get detailed equipment data from manufacturers included in contracts. It has also revealed that the force’s vehicle fleet is failing to meet availability rates.

The organisation stated in its recently released Weapon System Sustainment: Various Challenges Affect Ground Vehicles’ Availability for Missions report that since FY2015, mission capable rates have declined for 16 of the 18 US Army and US Marine Corps (USMC) ground vehicles.

In its Weapon System Sustainment: DoD Can Improve Planning and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us