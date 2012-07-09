Farnborough 2012: AFSOC begins gunship conversions

The US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) has begun the process of upgrading 16 MC-130J aircraft into AC-130J platforms with 'precision strike' packages for close air support, officials at Lockheed Martin have confirmed.

According to Jim Grant, VP for new business, air mobility, SOF & maritime programmes at Lockheed Marin, the first airframe has started the conversion process which involves 'crossdecking' technology from the MC-130W onto the AC-130J.

It is envisaged that this fleet of AC-130Js will replace the air force's fleet of AC-130H 'Spooky' platforms which are fitted with 20mm machine guns, 40mm cannon and 105mm howitzer. The