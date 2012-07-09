To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Farnborough 2012: AFSOC begins gunship conversions

9th July 2012 - 07:00 GMT | by Andrew White in Washington, DC

RSS

The US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) has begun the process of upgrading 16 MC-130J aircraft into AC-130J platforms with 'precision strike' packages for close air support, officials at Lockheed Martin have confirmed.

According to Jim Grant, VP for new business, air mobility, SOF & maritime programmes at Lockheed Marin, the first airframe has started the conversion process which involves 'crossdecking' technology from the MC-130W onto the AC-130J.

It is envisaged that this fleet of AC-130Js will replace the air force's fleet of AC-130H 'Spooky' platforms which are fitted with 20mm machine guns, 40mm cannon and 105mm howitzer. The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Andrew White

Author

Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Farnborough 2012

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us