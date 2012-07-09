Farnborough 2012: AFSOC begins gunship conversions
The US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) has begun the process of upgrading 16 MC-130J aircraft into AC-130J platforms with 'precision strike' packages for close air support, officials at Lockheed Martin have confirmed.
According to Jim Grant, VP for new business, air mobility, SOF & maritime programmes at Lockheed Marin, the first airframe has started the conversion process which involves 'crossdecking' technology from the MC-130W onto the AC-130J.
It is envisaged that this fleet of AC-130Js will replace the air force's fleet of AC-130H 'Spooky' platforms which are fitted with 20mm machine guns, 40mm cannon and 105mm howitzer. The
More from Farnborough 2012
-
Farnborough 2012: Oklahoma plans UAV test range
The Oklahoma Unmanned Aerial Systems Council is anticipating the release of an RfP from the FAA for the establishment of six test sites for UAVs. …
-
Farnborough 2012: Raytheon signs JV for Saudi work
Raytheon and Saudi Arabian company Pannesma have signed a joint venture (JV) agreement to develop a company in the kingdom to develop C4I capabilities. The …
-
Farnborough 2012: Boeing focuses on aircraft support
The president of Boeing's defence global support division has identified that demand for services may decease in coming years, but is confident it will continue …
-
Farnborough 2012: AgustaWestland pushes AW169 for scout requirement
After demonstrating the capabilities of its common set of new helicopters to the US Army, AgustaWestland is confident the AW169 will meet the cost and …
-
Farnborough 2012: L-3 Wescam launches latest MX-10D
L-3 Wescam has used the Farnborough International Airshow to launch its new MX-10D EO/IR imaging and designating turret. The MX-10D will operate as a medium- …
-
Farnborough 2012: Eurocopter pitches SAR centre of excellence
Eurocopter is proposing to establish the UK as a ‘centre of excellence’ for the SAR variant of the EC175, should the aircraft be chosen for …