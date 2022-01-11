Experia strengthens intelligence on aerospace and defence portfolio with Shephard Media

SINGAPORE, LONDON, 11 January 2022 – Experia, specialist trade event organiser and manager has named Shephard Media, the specialist defence marketing and business information provider, as Corporate Intelligence Partner for its entire aerospace and defence portfolio. This landmark partnership is the first-of-its kind for both parties on a corporate and portfolio-level.

Under this partnership, Shephard Media will provide their expertise in editorial content and defence industry insights for Singapore Airshow, IMDEX Asia and Rotorcraft Asia and Unmanned Systems Asia from 2022 through 2025. Industry watchers can also look forward to jointly produced thought leadership and market intelligence content.

“Aerospace and defence is one of Experia’s key portfolios; with Singapore Airshow being a flagship and forerunner event since our inception. We are proud to be a trailblazer in establishing a portfolio-wide partnership with Shephard Media which further elevates Experia’s expertise and insight in the defence sector. I am confident that this partnership will strengthen our reputation as a trusted partner of choice for market intelligence and business growth in aerospace and defence,” said Mr Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia Events.

“I am pleased to be working again with Experia, the foremost aerospace and defence event provider in the region. I believe the partnership will allow our two organisations to better serve the aerospace and defence community and ensure they get the information they need to make the right decisions for their businesses,” added Mr Darren Lake, CEO of Shephard Media.

