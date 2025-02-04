EU commits to increased defence spending and boosting capability

The European Union (EU) needs to continue to increase spending on defence, focus on air and missile defence, improve access to finance for defence procurement and look at common equipment options, according to President António Costa.

The statement of direction and intent followed a meeting of EU leaders and the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on 3 February. The statement also emphasised the importance of the connection between European NATO countries, 23 of which are EU members, and the US.

Figures provided show annual defence spending by EU countries more than doubling in the past two decades with almost all