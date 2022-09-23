Embraer goes beyond integrated avionics with GMV partnership for Super Tucano

Embraer has deepened its engagement with Portuguese industry after sealing a systems development and integration MoU with GMV.

The MoU primarily covers the A-29 (EMB-314) Super Tucano trainer/light attack aircraft, Embraer announced on 22 September.

‘New businesses, development and integration of navigation systems, Integrated Modular Avionics (IMA) development, and software development are also under discussion between the two companies,’ the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer added.

Its MoU with GMV also includes a potential research, technology development and innovation pathway.

Embraer and GMV have cooperated on IMA for 15 years.

The MoU announcement came shortly after Embraer disclosed that Portuguese partner OGMA would become the hub for MRO activities with the A-29 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.