OGMA to provide support for EMEA Super Tucano customers

Embraer has selected OGMA to conduct MRO work in Portugal for A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, the Brazilian company revealed on 14 September.

OGMA will also implement ‘future modifications to the aircraft to meet the requirements of current and future customers in the [Europe, Middle East and Africa – EMEA] region’, Embraer added in a statement.

OGMA already provides logistical support for a Super Tucano airframe that supports Embraer sales demonstrations, and it will be the first EMEA company to provide MRO services for the A-29 in the region.

Operators of the aircraft include the air forces of African countries such as Angola, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Nigeria.

‘We are following market developments for the A-29 Super Tucano and intend for OGMA to become a service centre of excellence for the aircraft,’ said Johann Bordais, president and CEO of Embraer Services and Support.

Embraer is also a long-time investor in the OGMA, most recently with €74 million for maintenance of Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.