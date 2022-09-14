OGMA to provide support for EMEA Super Tucano customers
Embraer has selected OGMA to conduct MRO work in Portugal for A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, the Brazilian company revealed on 14 September.
OGMA will also implement ‘future modifications to the aircraft to meet the requirements of current and future customers in the [Europe, Middle East and Africa – EMEA] region’, Embraer added in a statement.
OGMA already provides logistical support for a Super Tucano airframe that supports Embraer sales demonstrations, and it will be the first EMEA company to provide MRO services for the A-29 in the region.
Operators of the aircraft include the air forces of African countries such as Angola, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Nigeria.
‘We are following market developments for the A-29 Super Tucano and intend for OGMA to become a service centre of excellence for the aircraft,’ said Johann Bordais, president and CEO of Embraer Services and Support.
Embraer is also a long-time investor in the OGMA, most recently with €74 million for maintenance of Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.
