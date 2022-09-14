To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

OGMA to provide support for EMEA Super Tucano customers

14th September 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

A-29 Super Tucano trainer/light attack aircraft. (Photo: Embraer)

OGMA will become the first EMEA company to provide maintenance and other support services for A-29 Super Tucano operators in the region.

Embraer has selected OGMA to conduct MRO work in Portugal for A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, the Brazilian company revealed on 14 September.

OGMA will also implement ‘future modifications to the aircraft to meet the requirements of current and future customers in the [Europe, Middle East and Africa – EMEA] region’, Embraer added in a statement.

OGMA already provides logistical support for a Super Tucano airframe that supports Embraer sales demonstrations, and it will be the first EMEA company to provide MRO services for the A-29 in the region.

Operators of the aircraft include the air forces of African countries such as Angola, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Nigeria.

‘We are following market developments for the A-29 Super Tucano and intend for OGMA to become a service centre of excellence for the aircraft,’ said Johann Bordais, president and CEO of Embraer Services and Support.  

Embraer is also a long-time investor in the OGMA, most recently with €74 million for maintenance of Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.

