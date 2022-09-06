To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Embraer completes C-390/KC-390 firefighting flight tests

6th September 2022 - 09:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

C-390 Millennium pictured during flight tests of its firefighting system. (Photo: Embraer)

The Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System will eventually be certified for installation aboard Embraer tanker aircraft ordered by Brazil, Hungary and Portugal.

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer revealed on 5 September that it has completed flight certification tests for the firefighting system aboard the KC-390/C-390 Millennium transport aircraft.

The tests of the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS II) were carried out at the Embraer facility in Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo State.

After approval from the Brazilian Military Certification Authority ‘the firefighting capability will be available to aircraft's operators’, Embraer stated.

The KC-390 tanker configuration of the aircraft has been ordered by Brazil (22 platforms), Portugal (five) and Hungary (two).

MAFFS II is capable of deploying up to 11,300 litres of water with or without fire retardant. It is designed to interface with the cargo-handling system aboard the aircraft and can be rapidly installed in the cargo bay.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight

Read full bio

