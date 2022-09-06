Embraer completes C-390/KC-390 firefighting flight tests

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer revealed on 5 September that it has completed flight certification tests for the firefighting system aboard the KC-390/C-390 Millennium transport aircraft.

The tests of the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS II) were carried out at the Embraer facility in Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo State.

After approval from the Brazilian Military Certification Authority ‘the firefighting capability will be available to aircraft's operators’, Embraer stated.

The KC-390 tanker configuration of the aircraft has been ordered by Brazil (22 platforms), Portugal (five) and Hungary (two).

MAFFS II is capable of deploying up to 11,300 litres of water with or without fire retardant. It is designed to interface with the cargo-handling system aboard the aircraft and can be rapidly installed in the cargo bay.