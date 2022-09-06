Embraer completes C-390/KC-390 firefighting flight tests
Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer revealed on 5 September that it has completed flight certification tests for the firefighting system aboard the KC-390/C-390 Millennium transport aircraft.
The tests of the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS II) were carried out at the Embraer facility in Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo State.
After approval from the Brazilian Military Certification Authority ‘the firefighting capability will be available to aircraft's operators’, Embraer stated.
The KC-390 tanker configuration of the aircraft has been ordered by Brazil (22 platforms), Portugal (five) and Hungary (two).
MAFFS II is capable of deploying up to 11,300 litres of water with or without fire retardant. It is designed to interface with the cargo-handling system aboard the aircraft and can be rapidly installed in the cargo bay.
More from Defence Notes
-
When the shoe fits: Greece looks to US and Israel for UAV and counter-drone solutions
Greece aims to buy Israeli C-UAS equipment and it also plans to acquire the MQ-9B SeaGuardian — albeit for a hefty price.
-
MSPO 2022: Polish 2023 budget places emphasis on deterrence against Russia
Poland expects to spend 4% of GDP on defence in 2023 when all sources of funding are taken into account.
-
Embraer makes progress with Portuguese KC-390 test campaign
Embraer has provided an update on the Portuguese Air Force KC-390 test campaign.
-
Moldova unveils meagre defence budget growth amid lingering Russian threat
Despite the latest incremental increase to its defence budget and the danger of the war in Ukraine spilling over into Transnistria, funding remains too low for Moldova to buy new military hardware.
-
Boeing to lead GMD system integration effort
Boeing will be responsible for the integration, installation and testing of the US next-generation ballistic missile defence system.
-
Gripen campaign losses leave Saab questioning Swedish government support
A lack of Gripen export orders has left Saab frustrated and longing for additional support from the Swedish government.