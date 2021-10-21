Elbit subsidiary divests Ashot

UK reportedly discusses Brimstone sale to Ukraine
A reported missile deal would build on previous agreements between the UK and Ukraine designed to strengthen Kiev's naval power.
Elbit Systems subsidiary IMI Systems is selling its stake in Ashot Ashkelon Industries to Israeli private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds, pending regulatory approval.
The deal is worth about $88 million, Elbit announced on 21 October.
Ashot specialises in the manufacture of jet engine shafts, transmissions, gears and gearboxes, landing gear components and tungsten products for the aerospace, defence and heavy automative industries.
It works with component manufacturers and OEMs such as Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell and Sikorsky.
The sale of Ashot ‘is consistent with our strategy to focus on our core areas of business’, Elbit president and CEO Butzi Machlis explained.
Rohde & Schwarz has extended its popular Spectrum Rider FPH family with new models.
The immediate diplomatic heat may have cooled but does AUKUS put the EU further down the road towards collective defence that is independent of NATO?
This week, at ADEX 2021, IAI and KAI have signed an MoU for the development of a loitering munition
As reports emerge linking Turkey with an order of new F-16 aircraft from the US, experts have pointed out that a deal remains far from certain.
The Norwegian MoD released its proposed defence budget for 2022 on 12 October.