Dubai Airshow 2019: Standoff Weapon certification for F-35A nears completion
Munitions manufacturer Raytheon has confirmed it is anticipating F-35A airworthiness certification for the guided Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) before the end of 2019, a development following on the heels of successful operational test evaluations of JSOW C on the F-35C.
'There is a reason why the US Navy and others have immediately gone with this particular weapon on their newest fifth generation fighters, it's basically a stealth weapon for a stealth fighter,' Mark Borup, business development manager for medium-range strike at Raytheon told Shephard. 'It's extremely difficult to detect, track and engage.'
Having JSOW certified on the F-35A is
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
Defence business booms and order books build on the back of Russia–Ukraine war
The half yearly and second quarter results of defence companies show mostly substantial increases in order books and sales, as supplying Ukraine, buying new equipment and replenishing stocks boosts contracts.
-
UK begins latest round of negotiations on defence exports to Ukraine
Ministers from both country’s governments have met to ease the procurement pathway following the signing of a new treaty by both parties.
-
US Senate plans to booster FY2025 acquisitions with an extra $10 billion despite budget cuts to major programmes
While lawmakers intend to provide additional resources for procurement for all US branches, they have reduced the budget for main programmes such as F-35, MQ-25, PIM and AMPV.
-
World Defense Show aims to expand global reach and innovation
The Saudi Arabia defence industry showcase will return in 2026 with promises of more innovation and technologies from around the world.
-
Irish defence review highlights importance of Capability Development Unit and looks to new threats
Ireland has a small defence force in terms of personnel, equipment and budget relative to international averages but is plotting a way to change this and a recent annual review analyses that progress.
-
How Chinese and Russian ambitions are forcing US posture in the Arctic to shift
The recently released 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy established lines of action to improve US extreme cold-weather capabilities against perceived threats from China and Russia throughout the region.