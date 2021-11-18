Dubai Airshow 2021: MoU deepens Brazilian defence ties with UAE

Dubai Airshow 2021: EDGE CEO vows no let-up in growth plans
Shephard explored the prospects for the UAE defence industry with Faisal Al Bannai, CEO of EDGE.
The Brazilian MoD signed an MoU with an Emirati company during the Dubai Airshow 2021 with the goal of broadening access to defence markets in the Middle East.
Signed on 18 November, the agreement with International Golden Group will comprise the development, production and marketing of defence solutions.
The United Arab Emirates is among the top five importers of Brazilian defence products over recent years. From 2019 to 2020, Brazil exported $426.2 million worth of military equipment to the country, according to the MoD. Examples include the EE-11 Urutu amphibious armoured personnel carrier.
Brazilian officials also intend to visit Qatar and seal an agreement to expand strategic and commercial partnerships in the defence domain.
In the last two years, Qatar acquired $51.6 million in products from the Brazilian defence industrial base. Before then, Avibras sold ASTROS self-propelled rocket launchers and Engesa exported EE-9 Cascavel 6x6 armoured cars to Qatar.
The director of UK Defence and Security Exports at the Department for International Trade spoke exclusively to Shephard about the UK’s partnership strategy with the UAE.
IAI hopes to introduce its POP family to a broader Middle East audience.
Munition guidance kits for the UAE Armed Forces combine inertial measurement, satellite guidance and an optional semi-active laser seeker.
The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft was prominent in the flying display at the Dubai Airshow this year, as manufacturer HAL eyes first deliveries of the Mk1A variant by early 2023, and work continues on the more advanced Mk2.
EDGE has announced the launch of GPS-Protect, an anti-jam system that covers air, land and sea applications.