Dubai Airshow 2021: MoU deepens Brazilian defence ties with UAE

EE-11 Urutu amphibious APC. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

The UAE is among the top five importers of Brazilian defence products over recent years — and a new MoU seeks to strengthen this relationship.

The Brazilian MoD signed an MoU with an Emirati company during the Dubai Airshow 2021 with the goal of broadening access to defence markets in the Middle East.

Signed on 18 November, the agreement with International Golden Group will comprise the development, production and marketing of defence solutions.

The United Arab Emirates is among the top five importers of Brazilian defence products over recent years. From 2019 to 2020, Brazil exported $426.2 million worth of military equipment to the country, according to the MoD. Examples include the EE-11 Urutu amphibious armoured personnel carrier.

Brazilian officials also intend to visit Qatar and seal an agreement to expand strategic and commercial partnerships in the ​defence domain.

In the last two years, Qatar acquired $51.6 million in products from the Brazilian defence industrial base. Before then, Avibras sold ASTROS self-propelled rocket launchers and Engesa exported EE-9 Cascavel 6x6 armoured cars to Qatar.