Dubai Airshow 2017: Day three highlights (video)
It's day three of the Dubai Airshow and Rotary Editor Helen Haxell runs through news from the first day of the UAS summit as well as the announcements from the UAE MoD.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Dubai Airshow 2017 News
-
Dubai Airshow 2017: THAAD poised for further global interest
Weeks prior to the Dubai Airshow, the US congress approved a $15 billion prospective sale of THAAD ballistic missile defence (BMD) systems and support services …
-
Dubai Airshow 2017: Russian Aircraft Corporation prospecting for MiG 35 interest (video)
With dozens of regional and international customers already operating platforms such as the MiG-29, Russian Aircraft Corporation is hopeful that the newly developed MiG-35 will …
-
Dubai Airshow 2017: Not SOFt on C-130J
Lockheed Martin is positioning its C-130J-SOF export variant as the go-to aircraft for special operation forces helicopter and fixed-wing refuelling needs. Pushing hard on the …
-
Dubai Airshow 2017: Raytheon showcases missile defence (video)
As the Gulf region lurches from one security crisis to another, the need for missile defence is increasing as insurgent groups and states develop long-range …
-
Dubai Airshow 2017: Fury given engine endurance boost
Lockheed Martin's Fury UAS now boasts an endurance of 15 continuous flight hours owing to a newly integrated 1803 engine. Announcing the UAV engine upgrades …
-
Opinion: Learning the lessons of Gulf defence procurement
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced at the Dubai Air Show that it is keen to acquire the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. This is the …