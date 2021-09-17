DSEI 2021: 2Excel gears up for Tempest sensor testbed work

A model of the Excalibur 757 testbed on display at DSEI 2021. (Photo: author)

After completion of a feasibility study, 2Excel is commencing design and build work on a Boeing 757 testbed aircraft to develop sensor capabilities for the UK's Tempest sixth generation fighter programme.

2Excel Aviation has been issued with a new contract from Leonardo to start Phase 2 of the Tempest flight test aircraft (FTA) programme which will see the company fit a Boeing 757-200 airliner, dubbed Excalibur, with a range of sensors and combat air technologies.

Phase 2 moves FTA on from an initial feasibility phase toward design and build activities, leading on from 2Excel acquiring the 757 in February 2020.

First flight of the modified aircraft has been scheduled for 2023 and will take place from 2Excel's Lasham, Hampshire, MRO facility.

In a 15 September company statement, Leonardo also explained that Excalibur will be made available to international partners – which currently include Italy and Sweden – to de-risk technology for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), while also noting that 'the aircraft could also be used to complement the development of uncrewed technology, including acting as a control hub for uncrewed platforms undergoing test'.

Technical details including specific sensor systems and payloads are still to be decided, but the nose of the aircraft will carry much of the equipment to be evaluated when flight test activities begin.

'I am not allowed to mention the exact weight of the nose, but when we did the feasibility study the nose weight limit was calculated at X and it is now double that,' said Chris Norton, Excalibur project lead at 2Excel.

'We will have to accommodate systems that are at a preproduction stage and test stuff that will go on to be minaturised, once we prove it works, but that is why we selected the 757.'

Norton also suggested that a proposed plan from Leonardo for 2Excel to commit to a preliminary design review was rejected on the basis that not enough decisions had been taken about the systems to be integrated on the testbed.

During those discussions 2Excel proposed an alternative of reaching a point where a 'design freeze' could be agreed, according to Norton.

'We are retaining flexibility for them [Leonardo] to change their mind, rather than locking them into a contract that says "you changed your mind, so the contract [has been broken], I will charge you millions of pounds for breaking contract".'

The selection of the 757 was originally one of two main objectives included in FTA Phase 1, the other being Leonardo having confidence in 2Excel to be able to carry out FTA in full, according to Norton.